Maharashtra Shines as FDI Powerhouse in 2024-25
Maharashtra received 40% of India's total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2024-25, amounting to Rs 1,64,875 crore. This marked a 32% increase from the previous year, solidifying its position as a top investment destination. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted this as a decade-high achievement.
Maharashtra has emerged as a major recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state secured 40% of the nation's total FDI, receiving Rs 1,64,875 crore of the Rs 4,21,929 crore garnered by India.
This impressive figure represents a 32% increase over the FDI received by Maharashtra in the preceding fiscal year of 2023-24. Fadnavis noted that the year marked a record high in terms of FDI inflow over the last decade.
The Chief Minister provided a historical overview of FDI receipts, highlighting Maharashtra's growing appeal to foreign investors. This achievement reinforces the state's status as a leading destination for investments in India.
