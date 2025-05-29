Maharashtra Shines as FDI Powerhouse in 2024-25

Maharashtra has emerged as a major recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state secured 40% of the nation's total FDI, receiving Rs 1,64,875 crore of the Rs 4,21,929 crore garnered by India.

This impressive figure represents a 32% increase over the FDI received by Maharashtra in the preceding fiscal year of 2023-24. Fadnavis noted that the year marked a record high in terms of FDI inflow over the last decade.

The Chief Minister provided a historical overview of FDI receipts, highlighting Maharashtra's growing appeal to foreign investors. This achievement reinforces the state's status as a leading destination for investments in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)