Left Menu

Maharashtra Shines as FDI Powerhouse in 2024-25

Maharashtra received 40% of India's total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2024-25, amounting to Rs 1,64,875 crore. This marked a 32% increase from the previous year, solidifying its position as a top investment destination. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted this as a decade-high achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:33 IST
Maharashtra Shines as FDI Powerhouse in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has emerged as a major recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state secured 40% of the nation's total FDI, receiving Rs 1,64,875 crore of the Rs 4,21,929 crore garnered by India.

This impressive figure represents a 32% increase over the FDI received by Maharashtra in the preceding fiscal year of 2023-24. Fadnavis noted that the year marked a record high in terms of FDI inflow over the last decade.

The Chief Minister provided a historical overview of FDI receipts, highlighting Maharashtra's growing appeal to foreign investors. This achievement reinforces the state's status as a leading destination for investments in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025