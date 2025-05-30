Dhuleva Group Sets New Standards with Early Completion of Dhuleva 232

Dhuleva Group, recognized as a key player in South Mumbai's real estate scene, has successfully redefined rehabilitation housing with the early completion of the Dhuleva 232 project. Surpassing the RERA timeline, they delivered over 200 homes, providing residents with an exceptional early opportunity to settle in the city's core.

A standout feature of this project is the Group's commitment to constructing the rehabilitation building to the standards typically reserved for luxury properties. Employing Mivan technology, Dhuleva Group has ensured exceptional durability and precision in construction. Anuj Mehta, Partner at Dhuleva Group, stated, "At Dhuleva Group, we focus on delivering consistent quality across all projects. Whether for rehab homes or luxury residences, each dwelling is crafted with dignity and precision. The successful early delivery of Dhuleva 232 underscores our promise to provide superior living standards to all."

The project has secured full occupancy clearances, signifying adherence to regulatory norms and a focus on safety and readiness for habitation. Dhuleva 232 reflects a transformational advance in the approach to rehabilitation housing in South Mumbai, demonstrating the benefits of integrating vision, quality, and compassion. This project effectively raises the benchmark for rehabilitation housing standards.

