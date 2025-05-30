APSEZ Secures Landmark Rs 5,000 Crore Domestic Bond Issue
APSEZ, India's largest integrated transport utility, has raised Rs 5,000 crore through a historic domestic bond issue. The 15-year NCD, issued at a 7.75% coupon rate, shows APSEZ's deep access to capital markets. The funds will support a proposed US Dollar bond buyback and bolster APSEZ's long-term growth strategy.
- Country:
- India
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has marked a significant milestone by securing Rs 5,000 crore through its largest-ever domestic bond issue.
Partnering with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), APSEZ issued a 15-year Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) at a competitive rate of 7.75% per annum. This underscores the company's robust financial reputation with a 'AAA/Stable' domestic credit rating.
The proceeds from the bond will potentially fund a buyback of APSEZ's US Dollar bonds, pending board approval set for May 31, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance APSEZ's debt maturity profile from an average of 4.8 years to 6.2 years, supporting its vision to become the world's leading integrated transport utility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- APSEZ
- Adani Ports
- NCD
- debenture
- bond issue
- LIC
- capital markets
- transport utility
- investment
- finance
ALSO READ
Maximizing Health Impact: World Bank’s Guide to Public Expenditure Reviews
Milei's Immigration Clampdown Mirrors Trump Policies
Global Health Headlines: Impactful Investments and Policy Shifts
Manipur Police Debunk Rumored Threats Before Shirui Lily Festival
Widespread Violations Against Women and Girls in Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict