APSEZ Secures Landmark Rs 5,000 Crore Domestic Bond Issue

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has marked a significant milestone by securing Rs 5,000 crore through its largest-ever domestic bond issue.

Partnering with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), APSEZ issued a 15-year Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) at a competitive rate of 7.75% per annum. This underscores the company's robust financial reputation with a 'AAA/Stable' domestic credit rating.

The proceeds from the bond will potentially fund a buyback of APSEZ's US Dollar bonds, pending board approval set for May 31, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance APSEZ's debt maturity profile from an average of 4.8 years to 6.2 years, supporting its vision to become the world's leading integrated transport utility.

(With inputs from agencies.)