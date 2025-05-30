Finance Ministry Unveils Enhanced Pension Scheme Benefits

The Ministry of Finance has introduced additional benefits for National Pension Scheme (NPS) retirees under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), effective for those retired on or before March 31, 2025. Eligible individuals, including their spouses, can claim these benefits in addition to their current NPS entitlements.

Retirees meeting the criteria can receive a one-time payment based on their last Basic Pay plus Dearness Allowance or a monthly top-up if their pension falls below the UPS amount. Additional arrears will incur simple interest at prevailing Public Provident Fund rates.

Claims can be filed either physically at respective Drawing and Disbursing Officers or online via the NPS website. The deadline for claims is set for June 30, 2025. In related news, Delhi Government plans to increase senior citizen and disability pensions by Rs 500, while the National Statistical Office reported substantial enrollment in various pension schemes.