IndiGo Expands Wings in Assam: New Delhi-Jorhat Flight Launch
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new non-stop IndiGo flight from Delhi to Jorhat, starting mid-September 2025. This initiative aims to boost air connectivity in Assam, with plans for new routes, including Guwahati-Silchar and Guwahati-Navi Mumbai, enhancing regional connectivity.
Updated: 31-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:10 IST
IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Delhi and Jorhat, starting mid-September 2025, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
During a recent visit to New Delhi, Sarma engaged with IndiGo's senior management to discuss expanding air transport links to various strategic locations across Assam, including Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur.
In addition to the Delhi-Jorhat route, the airline plans to adjust its schedule with a new Guwahati-Silchar flight and commence a Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service from the 2025-26 winter schedule, significantly improving the state's air connectivity.
