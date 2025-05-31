Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Wings in Assam: New Delhi-Jorhat Flight Launch

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new non-stop IndiGo flight from Delhi to Jorhat, starting mid-September 2025. This initiative aims to boost air connectivity in Assam, with plans for new routes, including Guwahati-Silchar and Guwahati-Navi Mumbai, enhancing regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:10 IST
IndiGo Expands Wings in Assam: New Delhi-Jorhat Flight Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Delhi and Jorhat, starting mid-September 2025, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During a recent visit to New Delhi, Sarma engaged with IndiGo's senior management to discuss expanding air transport links to various strategic locations across Assam, including Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur.

In addition to the Delhi-Jorhat route, the airline plans to adjust its schedule with a new Guwahati-Silchar flight and commence a Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service from the 2025-26 winter schedule, significantly improving the state's air connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025