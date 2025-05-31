IndiGo Expands Wings in Assam: New Delhi-Jorhat Flight Launch

IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Delhi and Jorhat, starting mid-September 2025, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During a recent visit to New Delhi, Sarma engaged with IndiGo's senior management to discuss expanding air transport links to various strategic locations across Assam, including Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur.

In addition to the Delhi-Jorhat route, the airline plans to adjust its schedule with a new Guwahati-Silchar flight and commence a Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service from the 2025-26 winter schedule, significantly improving the state's air connectivity.

