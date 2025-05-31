Left Menu

PhysicsWallah Students Shine in RBSE Class 10 Exams with Stellar Scores

Several students from PhysicsWallah excelled in the RBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025. Chanchal from Bharatpur topped with 99.83%. The achievement highlights the effectiveness of PW's online programs. With significant scores, the platform continues to support students across India in structured academic preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharatpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:25 IST
PhysicsWallah Students Shine in RBSE Class 10 Exams with Stellar Scores
RBSE Class 10 Boards: PhysicsWallah Student Scores 99.8%, Three Others Above 99%. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students from the educational platform PhysicsWallah have achieved remarkable success in the 2025 RBSE Class 10 Board Examinations. Leading the pack, Chanchal from Bharatpur secured an impressive 99.83%, the highest score among her peers.

Close behind were Deepika from Weir with 99.67% and Avani Sharma from Sikar with 99.33%. These top performers were part of PhysicsWallah's focused online programs, crafted to aid students in their Class 10 preparations.

Overall, four students scored 99% and above, 51 attained at least 98%, and over 250 students earned above 95%. Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, applauded these achievements, emphasizing the importance of well-structured learning paths in reaching academic milestones. PhysicsWallah, established in 2020, continues to offer resources both digitally and at offline centers, aiming to revolutionize education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025