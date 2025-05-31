PhysicsWallah Students Shine in RBSE Class 10 Exams with Stellar Scores

Students from the educational platform PhysicsWallah have achieved remarkable success in the 2025 RBSE Class 10 Board Examinations. Leading the pack, Chanchal from Bharatpur secured an impressive 99.83%, the highest score among her peers.

Close behind were Deepika from Weir with 99.67% and Avani Sharma from Sikar with 99.33%. These top performers were part of PhysicsWallah's focused online programs, crafted to aid students in their Class 10 preparations.

Overall, four students scored 99% and above, 51 attained at least 98%, and over 250 students earned above 95%. Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, applauded these achievements, emphasizing the importance of well-structured learning paths in reaching academic milestones. PhysicsWallah, established in 2020, continues to offer resources both digitally and at offline centers, aiming to revolutionize education in India.

