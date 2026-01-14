Diplomatic Maneuvers: Swaying Hezbollah's Stance

According to a Lebanese source cited by Reuters, diplomats are seeking assurances from Lebanon's Hezbollah to refrain from military retaliation should the United States or Israel strike Iran.

The Iran-affiliated group was reportedly reached out to via diplomatic channels last week. Although Hezbollah has yet to provide explicit commitments, it seemed not inclined to respond with force unless Iran's leadership faces a direct existential threat.

This development underscores the high-stakes diplomatic maneuvers aimed at defusing potential escalations in an already tense geopolitical landscape.