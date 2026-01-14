Diplomatic Maneuvers: Swaying Hezbollah's Stance
Diplomats have approached Hezbollah for assurances that it would not retaliate if the U.S. or Israel attacked Iran. Hezbollah did not give explicit guarantees but indicated no action unless Iran's leadership faces an existential threat, according to a Lebanese source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:50 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
According to a Lebanese source cited by Reuters, diplomats are seeking assurances from Lebanon's Hezbollah to refrain from military retaliation should the United States or Israel strike Iran.
The Iran-affiliated group was reportedly reached out to via diplomatic channels last week. Although Hezbollah has yet to provide explicit commitments, it seemed not inclined to respond with force unless Iran's leadership faces a direct existential threat.
This development underscores the high-stakes diplomatic maneuvers aimed at defusing potential escalations in an already tense geopolitical landscape.
