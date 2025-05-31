Unlocking Potential: Northeastern India's Investment Hub Emerges

According to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, a high-level task force dedicated to investment promotion in Northeast India is scheduled to present its findings to the North Eastern Council in September. The report is expected to lay out a comprehensive strategy to draw investments into the burgeoning region.

Formed by the Ministry of DoNER, the task force has been actively crafting a strategic roadmap aimed at positioning Northeast India as a prime investment destination. Saha, the panel's convenor, emphasized efforts to attract private capital during a recent stakeholders' meeting.

The region garnered attention at the Rising Northeast Investment Summit in Delhi, which saw $4.3 million in investment proposals and delegates from 80 countries. This momentum underscores the area's potential as a hub for global partnerships, with specific resources and advantages available across the northeastern states.