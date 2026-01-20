Armenian Prime Minister Invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been invited to the 'Board of Peace' proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The invitation was reported by Russian news agency TASS. The initiative aims to enhance diplomatic relations and global peace efforts by involving key world leaders.
