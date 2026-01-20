Left Menu

Armenian Prime Minister Invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been invited to the 'Board of Peace' proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The invitation was reported by Russian news agency TASS. The initiative aims to enhance diplomatic relations and global peace efforts by involving key world leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:38 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Nikol Pashinyan
  • Country:
  • Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been extended an invitation to partake in the 'Board of Peace', an initiative introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The invitation was declared by the Russian news agency TASS, emphasizing its potential impact on international diplomacy.

The 'Board of Peace' intends to engage prominent global leaders in discussions to promote peace and strengthen diplomatic ties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

 Global
2
Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

 India
3
Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

 Global
4
RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026