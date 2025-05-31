Left Menu

Impact of Double Tariffs on Indian Steel Exports

US President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium threatens Indian exporters, particularly those dealing in value-added steel products and auto-components. The move raises concerns about the impact on India's export market, prompting calls for bilateral negotiations to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:08 IST
Impact of Double Tariffs on Indian Steel Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's recent announcement to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports spells trouble for Indian exporters, especially in the value-added steel and auto-components sectors, experts warn.

The tariffs, effective from June 4, could significantly affect India's market competitiveness. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) calls for bilateral discussions.

The Global Trade Research Initiative indicates that the increased tariffs challenge Indian exports worth billions, pushing Indian firms to consider market diversification and higher-grade product investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025