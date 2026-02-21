Global Trade Jitters: Nations React to U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Trade experts in South Korea and across the world are urgently assessing the ramifications of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that strikes down certain Trump administration tariffs. Despite the decision, tariffs remain on specific exports to the U.S., such as automobiles and steel, prompting a reevaluation of international trade agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded the U.S. judicial system's role in maintaining democracy during his comments in Paris, advising caution amid potential new tariffs proposed by President Trump. Businesses are on edge as they navigate this landscape, especially in regions heavily reliant on U.S. trade, like Ciudad Juárez along the Mexico-Texas border.

Meanwhile, European companies, including those from Germany and Switzerland, are possibly entitled to tariff refunds after overpaying due to excess duties. The Supreme Court's ruling could precipitate adjustments in trade policies and refund processes, although the impact on global markets remains uncertain.

