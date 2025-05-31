Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Claims Three Lives
A fatal accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including members of the Valles family, and left two others injured. The crash involved a speeding SUV crashing into a truck, causing significant traffic disruption on Saturday morning.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district as a speeding SUV collided with a truck's rear, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including Gloria Valles and Clayton Valles.
The incident occurred at Mendhanvan ghat near the Manor Gate Hotel around 11:30 AM on Saturday. The SUV, a Renault Duster, was traveling from Gujarat towards Mumbai when it rammed into a container truck, leaving two injured, one of whom was a child in critical condition.
Senior inspector Kailas Koli reported that preliminary investigations highlight speeding as a critical factor. The collision, which mangled the SUV, also caused traffic disruptions on the Mumbai-bound side of the highway.