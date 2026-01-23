Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

In a significant market shift, the dollar faltered on Thursday as risk-sensitive currencies like the euro and sterling gained strength. This change came after President Donald Trump retracted his tariff threats and dismissed the notion of forcibly acquiring Greenland, offering a respite to jittery markets.

U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for over two-thirds of economic activity, showed robust growth in October and November. This increase likely keeps the economy poised for continued expansion, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Amid these developments, the Australian dollar soared to a 15-month high, driven by unexpectedly positive employment data. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen remained under pressure, with analysts predicting a hawkish tilt from the Bank of Japan to stabilize the currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)