Left Menu

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine's energy system faced its toughest day since a November 2022 blackout. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that ongoing issues stem from constant shelling and infrastructure damage. Conditions have worsened, particularly in Kyiv, surrounding areas, and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:43 IST
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure faced formidable challenges on Thursday, marking its most severe crisis since the major blackout in November 2022. Denys Shmyhal, the country's Energy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister, reported an extremely difficult situation.

The crisis has been exacerbated by relentless shelling, which has inflicted damage on power-generating facilities and transformers. Kyiv and its surrounding region, alongside southeastern Dnipropetrovsk, are the most affected areas.

Shmyhal emphasized the severity of the day, indicating that it stands as the toughest since the previous blackout, underlining the urgent need to address the ongoing issues.

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
2
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
3
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
4
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026