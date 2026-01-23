Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine's energy infrastructure faced formidable challenges on Thursday, marking its most severe crisis since the major blackout in November 2022. Denys Shmyhal, the country's Energy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister, reported an extremely difficult situation.

The crisis has been exacerbated by relentless shelling, which has inflicted damage on power-generating facilities and transformers. Kyiv and its surrounding region, alongside southeastern Dnipropetrovsk, are the most affected areas.

Shmyhal emphasized the severity of the day, indicating that it stands as the toughest since the previous blackout, underlining the urgent need to address the ongoing issues.