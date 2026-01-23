Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges
Ukraine's energy system faced its toughest day since a November 2022 blackout. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that ongoing issues stem from constant shelling and infrastructure damage. Conditions have worsened, particularly in Kyiv, surrounding areas, and the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure faced formidable challenges on Thursday, marking its most severe crisis since the major blackout in November 2022. Denys Shmyhal, the country's Energy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister, reported an extremely difficult situation.
The crisis has been exacerbated by relentless shelling, which has inflicted damage on power-generating facilities and transformers. Kyiv and its surrounding region, alongside southeastern Dnipropetrovsk, are the most affected areas.
Shmyhal emphasized the severity of the day, indicating that it stands as the toughest since the previous blackout, underlining the urgent need to address the ongoing issues.