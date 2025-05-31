Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line 3: A Journey Resumed After Monsoon Challenges

Mumbai's Metro Rail Line 3 resumed operations following a suspension caused by flooding. The underground rail line faced construction and safety concerns after water seepage damaged infrastructure. Despite these challenges, services are back on schedule, marking progress in Mumbai's expanding transport network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:25 IST
Mumbai Metro Line 3: A Journey Resumed After Monsoon Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a temporary halt due to severe flooding, operations of Mumbai's Metro Rail Line 3 resumed at Acharya Atre Chowk terminal station. The flooding incident on May 26 raised questions about construction quality and monsoon preparedness.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that services between Aarey-JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk are now back on the regular schedule. The resumption follows a precautionary suspension to ensure passenger safety amidst water seepage problems.

Despite initial safety concerns, the MMRC's managing director assured that the underground sections of the metro are safe, with corrective measures underway. As Mumbai's first fully underground line, Metro Line 3 is an integral part of the city's public transport expansion.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025