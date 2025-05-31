Mumbai Metro Line 3: A Journey Resumed After Monsoon Challenges
Mumbai's Metro Rail Line 3 resumed operations following a suspension caused by flooding. The underground rail line faced construction and safety concerns after water seepage damaged infrastructure. Despite these challenges, services are back on schedule, marking progress in Mumbai's expanding transport network.
- Country:
- India
After a temporary halt due to severe flooding, operations of Mumbai's Metro Rail Line 3 resumed at Acharya Atre Chowk terminal station. The flooding incident on May 26 raised questions about construction quality and monsoon preparedness.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that services between Aarey-JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk are now back on the regular schedule. The resumption follows a precautionary suspension to ensure passenger safety amidst water seepage problems.
Despite initial safety concerns, the MMRC's managing director assured that the underground sections of the metro are safe, with corrective measures underway. As Mumbai's first fully underground line, Metro Line 3 is an integral part of the city's public transport expansion.
