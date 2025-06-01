Dunes Air's Skyward Expansion: Luxurious Journeys Take Flight

Ahmedabad-based private aviation firm Dunes Air has made its debut in the air charter sector, launching premium chartered services aimed at business leaders and high-net-worth individuals. Co-founder Ritesh Hada stated the airline's commitment to providing an efficient, private, and flexible flying experience.

Currently operating as a non-scheduled operator, Dunes Air's fleet includes the Cessna Citation CJ2+ for rapid intercity routes, and the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, known for its capability to service regional and remote areas. The firm plans to enhance its offerings with the addition of a Challenger jet, catering to the increasing demand in premium aviation services.

The aviation firm has established connections between major metropolitan and tier-2 cities, serving corporate leaders, medical evacuations, and spiritual quests, among others. The joint venture includes co-founders Shaishav Shah, Ketan Gajjar, Navneet Agarwal, Tanuj Pugalia, and Himanshu Shah.