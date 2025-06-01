Double Bridge Collapse in Russia: Accusations of Sabotage Intensify
Two bridges in Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed, derailing trains and resulting in at least seven deaths and multiple injuries. Russian authorities suspect sabotage linked to ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Moscow officials accuse Kyiv of terrorism, with tensions escalating in the war-torn area.
Two bridges collapsed in Russian regions near Ukraine, leading to train derailments and killing at least seven people, as reported by Russian authorities on Sunday. The incidents occurred in Bryansk and Kursk regions, where ongoing conflict with Ukraine has sparked frequent attacks.
Initial reports suggested sabotage, with Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz indicating possible illegal interference in bridge operations. The Bryansk collapse, deemed an act of terrorism by Russian officials, resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to 69 others. A freight train was involved in the Kursk incident, with carriages derailing and catching fire.
The tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine following these incidents, with accusations of terrorism and targeted attacks. Ukrainian involvement has not been confirmed, while U.S. President Trump urged peace talks. More sanctions loom as the conflict persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
