Explosion Dismantles Russian Bridge Amid Passing Train
A bridge in Russia's Bryansk region has collapsed due to an explosion, stated acting governor Alexander Bogomaz. The incident occurred as the Klimovo-Moscow train carrying 388 passengers was traversing. The event was reported by Russia's Interfax agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:44 IST
An unexpected explosion led to the collapse of a bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, as announced by acting governor Alexander Bogomaz through Interfax on Sunday.
The explosion caused significant structural failure, unraveling as the Klimovo-Moscow train, with 388 passengers aboard, was en route.
Details provided by Bogomaz were later shared with the public through Russia's national broadcaster, escalating concerns about infrastructure safety.
