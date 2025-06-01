Left Menu

Explosion Dismantles Russian Bridge Amid Passing Train

A bridge in Russia's Bryansk region has collapsed due to an explosion, stated acting governor Alexander Bogomaz. The incident occurred as the Klimovo-Moscow train carrying 388 passengers was traversing. The event was reported by Russia's Interfax agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:44 IST
Explosion Dismantles Russian Bridge Amid Passing Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected explosion led to the collapse of a bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, as announced by acting governor Alexander Bogomaz through Interfax on Sunday.

The explosion caused significant structural failure, unraveling as the Klimovo-Moscow train, with 388 passengers aboard, was en route.

Details provided by Bogomaz were later shared with the public through Russia's national broadcaster, escalating concerns about infrastructure safety.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025