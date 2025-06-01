Railway Damage Amidst Regional Tensions

A railway track in the Unecha-Zhecha section of Russia's Bryansk region sustained damage, reported Russian Railways on Sunday, noting that luckily there were no casualties. The incident was discovered during an infrastructure inspection carried out by specialized equipment.

Suburban and passenger train services on this section have been halted as a result of the damage, according to an announcement on Telegram by Moscow Railways, an affiliate of Russian Railways.

In parallel developments, Russian officials reported that two bridge explosions in regions bordering Ukraine resulted in seven fatalities and 69 injuries. These attacks occurred ahead of peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)