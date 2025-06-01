Left Menu

Railway Damage Amidst Regional Tensions

A railway track in Russia's Bryansk region has been damaged, with no casualties reported. Meanwhile, Russian officials stated that seven people were killed and 69 were injured due to bridge explosions in regions bordering Ukraine, coinciding with planned peace talks to address the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 01-06-2025 14:45 IST
  • Russia

A railway track in the Unecha-Zhecha section of Russia's Bryansk region sustained damage, reported Russian Railways on Sunday, noting that luckily there were no casualties. The incident was discovered during an infrastructure inspection carried out by specialized equipment.

Suburban and passenger train services on this section have been halted as a result of the damage, according to an announcement on Telegram by Moscow Railways, an affiliate of Russian Railways.

In parallel developments, Russian officials reported that two bridge explosions in regions bordering Ukraine resulted in seven fatalities and 69 injuries. These attacks occurred ahead of peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

