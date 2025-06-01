Air India's Bold New Horizons: Aiming for the Skies with Airbus and Boeing

Tata Group's Air India is engaged in discussions with Airbus and Boeing for a substantial aircraft order, potentially adding 200 narrow-body planes to its fleet. This move follows a significant order in 2023, reflecting the carrier's efforts to revitalize and reclaim its position in the competitive aviation sector.

Sources indicate Boeing is currently leading the race to supply more 777X jets to Air India. Though neither the airline nor the manufacturers have publicly commented, the potential order underscores Air India's ambitious plans to modernize its fleet and meet the rising demands of the Indian aviation market.

With India's aviation industry expanding at a 7% annual rate, Air India is strategically placing itself for growth amid challenges such as supply chain disruptions and infrastructural limitations. A finalized deal could mirror India's top carrier IndiGo's recent strategic expansions.