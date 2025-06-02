Maruti Suzuki Reports Sales Upsurge Amidst Passenger Vehicle Decline

In a recent statement, Maruti Suzuki India reported a promising 3% growth in total May sales, reaching a significant 1,80,077 units. The company, a major player in India's automotive sector, attributes this increase to robust performance in specific segments.

While total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches faced a 6% decline, falling from 1,44,002 units last year to 1,35,962 units, utility vehicles like Grand Vitara and Jimny helped balance the scales with consistent sales figures.

Contributing to this mixed sales landscape, export numbers painted a brighter picture, more than doubling to 31,219 units compared to 17,367 units in May 2024. Maruti Suzuki's strategic focus appears geared towards international markets and high-demand segments.