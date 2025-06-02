Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp's Sales Surge: Breaking Records and Gaining Market Share

Hero MotoCorp reported a 2% increase in total sales for May, reaching 5,07,701 units. Domestic dispatches and exports both showed slight growth compared to the previous year. The company gained retail market share due to positive reception of its new motorcycle and scooter products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp has reported a significant boost in its sales figures for the month of May, noting a 2% year-on-year increase. This push saw the company's total sales escalate to 5,07,701 units, compared to 4,98,123 units sold in the same period the previous year.

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer also experienced a rise in domestic dispatches, which climbed to 4,88,997 units, up from 4,79,450 units last May. Export numbers mirrored this growth trend, albeit modestly, increasing to 18,704 units from the previous count of 18,673.

In addition to these figures, Hero MotoCorp announced it continues to earn a larger slice of the retail market share. This growth, the company attributes to the favorable consumer response for its recently launched motorcycle and scooter products.

