Royal Enfield Revs Up with 26% Sales Surge
Royal Enfield announced a 26% jump in total sales for May, with 89,429 units sold, compared to 71,010 units the previous year. Domestic sales increased by 19%, while exports soared by 82%. CEO B Govindarajan attributed the growth to steady momentum in both domestic and international markets.
Updated: 02-06-2025
In a significant turnaround, Royal Enfield reported a 26% rise in total sales for May, reaching 89,429 units, up from 71,010 units in the same month last year.
The domestic market saw a 19% growth with 75,820 units sold, compared to 63,531 units in May of the previous year, according to a statement by the company.
Overseas sales followed suit, witnessing an impressive 82% climb to 13,609 units from the prior year's 7,479 units, reflecting the company's expanding international footprint, Royal Enfield's CEO, B Govindarajan remarked that the company maintains steady growth momentum globally.
