Royal Enfield Revs Up with 26% Sales Surge

In a significant turnaround, Royal Enfield reported a 26% rise in total sales for May, reaching 89,429 units, up from 71,010 units in the same month last year.

The domestic market saw a 19% growth with 75,820 units sold, compared to 63,531 units in May of the previous year, according to a statement by the company.

Overseas sales followed suit, witnessing an impressive 82% climb to 13,609 units from the prior year's 7,479 units, reflecting the company's expanding international footprint, Royal Enfield's CEO, B Govindarajan remarked that the company maintains steady growth momentum globally.

