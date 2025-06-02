Left Menu

Royal Enfield Revs Up with 26% Sales Surge

Royal Enfield announced a 26% jump in total sales for May, with 89,429 units sold, compared to 71,010 units the previous year. Domestic sales increased by 19%, while exports soared by 82%. CEO B Govindarajan attributed the growth to steady momentum in both domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turnaround, Royal Enfield reported a 26% rise in total sales for May, reaching 89,429 units, up from 71,010 units in the same month last year.

The domestic market saw a 19% growth with 75,820 units sold, compared to 63,531 units in May of the previous year, according to a statement by the company.

Overseas sales followed suit, witnessing an impressive 82% climb to 13,609 units from the prior year's 7,479 units, reflecting the company's expanding international footprint, Royal Enfield's CEO, B Govindarajan remarked that the company maintains steady growth momentum globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

