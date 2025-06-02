Jagriti SpeakUp: A Cinematic Movement for Women's Empowerment

In India, where even a prolonged gaze at a woman can lead to legal consequences, violent incidents like the Nirbhaya case continue to occur. A disturbing recent event involved a doctor's assault in Kolkata, highlighting a grim reality faced by women across the country, from young children to elderly women.

Responding to this urgent issue, Pariwar Films Ltd is set to release 'Jagriti SpeakUp,' a groundbreaking film focused on rape prevention and the empowerment of women. This anticipated film aims not only to showcase the problem but also to inspire resistance, hope for justice, and an appeal for societal change.

The film's writer, Pushkar Sharma, emphasizes the initiative's goal of empowering women to resist inappropriate behavior. With support from CAPSI and Firmus Vision PR, 'Jagriti SpeakUp' is poised to spark a societal shift, advocating for legal literacy and community engagement to combat such violence.