Jagriti SpeakUp: A Cinematic Movement for Women's Empowerment

Pariwar Films Ltd launches 'Jagriti SpeakUp,' a poignant film advocating rape prevention and women's empowerment, urging women to speak out against violence. Supported by CAPSI and Firmus Vision PR, the film seeks to enhance societal awareness and legal literacy, challenging norms and encouraging resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:32 IST
Pariwar Films Ltd. Announces Jagriti - SpeakUp, a Hard-Hitting Film on Rape Prevention: A Powerful Call to Action for Women's Safety. Image Credit: ANI
In India, where even a prolonged gaze at a woman can lead to legal consequences, violent incidents like the Nirbhaya case continue to occur. A disturbing recent event involved a doctor's assault in Kolkata, highlighting a grim reality faced by women across the country, from young children to elderly women.

Responding to this urgent issue, Pariwar Films Ltd is set to release 'Jagriti SpeakUp,' a groundbreaking film focused on rape prevention and the empowerment of women. This anticipated film aims not only to showcase the problem but also to inspire resistance, hope for justice, and an appeal for societal change.

The film's writer, Pushkar Sharma, emphasizes the initiative's goal of empowering women to resist inappropriate behavior. With support from CAPSI and Firmus Vision PR, 'Jagriti SpeakUp' is poised to spark a societal shift, advocating for legal literacy and community engagement to combat such violence.

