Hamleys Brings Enchantment to Kuwait with Grand Store Opening

The iconic British toy retailer, Hamleys, has brought its celebrated charm to Kuwait with the unveiling of its expansive store at The Avenues mall in Kuwait City. Launched on May 31, the 1,170 square meter space aims to captivate audiences with its unique, immersive shopping experience, featuring more than 10,000 toys from over 100 brands.

This opening signifies Hamleys' inaugural venture into the Kuwaiti market and its ninth store within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). As part of its strategic partnership with the Middle East Retail Group, the move highlights the brand's concerted expansion efforts and cements its presence in the region, already seen in UAE and Qatar.

Bringing its vibrant theatrical touch to the renowned Avenues, Hamleys offers engaging live demos and entertainment, promising an enthralling visit for children of all ages. The store not only boasts the beloved Hamleys' characters but also interactive zones such as the Ralleyz RC racetrack and the creative Boutique station, making it a novel destination for families. CEO Sumeet Yadav underscored Hamleys' mission to spread joy and wonder across new markets, reinforcing the store's British heritage and fun-loving spirit.

