Mauritius Set for Cultural Renaissance Under Visionary Suchhi Kumar

Actor and visionary Suchhi Kumar, supported by Mauritius' top leaders, is spearheading a cultural transformation. His film city project aims to make Mauritius a global art hub. Meanwhile, he eyes making the island a premier wedding destination, harnessing its natural allure and cultural ties with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port Louis | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:32 IST
In Picture from Left : President Dharam Gokhool & Suchhi Kumar, Lady Sushil Ramgoolam & PM Navin Ramgoolam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

Mauritius is on the brink of a cultural revolution, spearheaded by actor and visionary Suchhi Kumar. Backed by President Dharam Gokhool and Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Kumar's initiatives are set to establish Mauritius as a global nucleus for art, filmmaking, and lavish destination weddings.

Kumar has already made a significant impact on the local entertainment scene, with reality shows like 'Perfect Player: The Real Game Mauritius' and 'Beauty Queen Mauritius' topping local ratings. His latest venture—establishing a state-of-the-art film city—is expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, bolstering the Mauritian economy significantly.

Beyond cinema, Kumar is focusing on positioning Mauritius as a prime spot for Indian weddings, hoping to tap into a market that saw estimates of 4.8 million weddings in India for 2024. Leveraging the island's scenic beauty, Kumar aims to attract Indian couples seeking extravagant celebrations, thereby boosting tourism-driven income.

