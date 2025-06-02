Urmila Mahanta Shines as 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year'

In a significant recognition, acclaimed actress Urmila Mahanta has secured the 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year' accolade from Times Network. This honor firmly positions her as a leading cinematic talent from Northeast India.

Part of Times Network's grand event celebrating exceptional contributions from Northeast India, Mahanta was one of 36 honorees named 'Gems of Northeast.' The award highlights her impressive journey across various film industries, with standout performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi cinema, in addition to her stellar work in Assamese films.

She recently showcased her talent in the theatrical release 'Sikaar,' alongside Assamese star Zubeen Garg and globally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain. The award ceremony gathered prominent figures from Northeast India, creating a memorable night celebrating regional excellence.

Expressing her gratitude, a delighted Mahanta said, 'This award is the testament of hard work and determination. I'm truly honored and humbled. Thank you, Times Now, Times Network, for the recognition.'