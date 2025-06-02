Left Menu

Urmila Mahanta Shines as 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year'

Actress Urmila Mahanta has been honored with the 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year' award by Times Network. Celebrating Northeast India's talent, Mahanta was among 36 awardees acknowledged as 'Gems of Northeast' for her achievements across Indian cinema, breaking regional barriers with her diverse roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:07 IST
Urmila Mahanta Shines as 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year'
Assamese Cine Star Urmila Mahanta Clinches 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year' award by Times Network. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition, acclaimed actress Urmila Mahanta has secured the 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year' accolade from Times Network. This honor firmly positions her as a leading cinematic talent from Northeast India.

Part of Times Network's grand event celebrating exceptional contributions from Northeast India, Mahanta was one of 36 honorees named 'Gems of Northeast.' The award highlights her impressive journey across various film industries, with standout performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi cinema, in addition to her stellar work in Assamese films.

She recently showcased her talent in the theatrical release 'Sikaar,' alongside Assamese star Zubeen Garg and globally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain. The award ceremony gathered prominent figures from Northeast India, creating a memorable night celebrating regional excellence.

Expressing her gratitude, a delighted Mahanta said, 'This award is the testament of hard work and determination. I'm truly honored and humbled. Thank you, Times Now, Times Network, for the recognition.'

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025