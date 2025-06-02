Left Menu

Supra Pacific Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 and FY 2024-25

Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a BSE-listed [Scrip code 540168] Non-Banking Financial Company, has announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, reflecting robust growth across key financial parameters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:20 IST
Supra Pacific Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 and FY 2024-25
Supra Pacific Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 and FY 2024-25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL New Delhi [India], June 2: Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a BSE-listed [Scrip code 540168] Non-Banking Financial Company, has announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, reflecting robust growth across key financial parameters.

Commenting on the results, Joby George, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We are pleased to report a year of strong growth and financial resilience. The consistent performance in Q4 and the full fiscal year underscores our focused strategy, disciplined execution, and commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders. Our AUM has nearly doubled, and profitability metrics have improved significantly, affirming the strength of our business model." The company has successfully maintained strong operating margins and healthy asset growth. The management continues to remain focused on operational efficiency, portfolio quality, and sustainable expansion. The company remains committed to excellence, innovation, and responsible growth in the NBFC sector.

We are entering FY 2025-26 with a strong foundation, an expanded portfolio, and enhanced digital capabilities. We remain committed to our mission of financial inclusion and delivering consistent value to our customers and shareholders. As part of our strategic growth initiative, the Company also proposes to open 10 additional branches in North India during the year, further strengthening our presence and outreach in underserved regions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025