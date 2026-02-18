Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Nullifies Controversial Appointment in Power Company

The Uttarakhand High Court invalidated the appointment of Prakash Chandra Dhyani as Managing Director of PITCUL, citing non-compliance with prescribed rules. The court emphasized mandatory educational qualifications and stipulated that any exemptions must be legally validated. The government must now ensure future appointments adhere strictly to the 2021 rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:16 IST
In a significant ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has annulled the appointment of Prakash Chandra Dhyani as the managing director of the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PITCUL). The court found the September 2022 appointment breached the specified procedure and qualifications.

Issued by Justices Ashish Naithani and Subhash Upadhyay, the decision highlights the violation of Rule 9-A of the Uttarakhand's 2021 selection rules, which mandates an engineering degree for the managing director role. The bench criticized the state government for not providing a legally valid exemption or proof of alternative qualifications.

The ruling acknowledged that the government's order was inherently flawed due to a lack of documented, rational grounds for substituting educational criteria. Moving forward, the court advised the government to ensure any future exemptions are meticulously documented and within the legal framework. Interim measures can be made until a compliant appointment is achieved.

