NTSB to hold June 24 hearing to determine cause of 2024 Boeing 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 01:48 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a June 24 hearing to determine the probable cause of a mid-air cabin panel blowout of a new Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight in January 2024 that spun the planemaker into a major crisis.

The board said Monday it will hold the hearing into the Alaska Airlines flight that prompted the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation and declare that Boeing was not in compliance with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement. The incident badly damaged Boeing's reputation and led to the MAX 9 grounding for two weeks and a cap by the Federal Aviation Administration on the plane's production that remains in place.

