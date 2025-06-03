Up: 1 killed, 9 injured as van carrying wedding party collides with tractor

Left Menu

A person was killed and nine others were injured when a van carrying a wedding procession here collided with a tractor near Chandoli village, police said on Tuesday.Two children who were injured in the accident late Monday night are in critical condition, they said.According to police, the van with ten people on board collided head-on with a tractor-trolley on the Zaidpur-Harakh road near Chandoli village.

Updated: 03-06-2025 11:57 IST
A person was killed and nine others were injured when a van carrying a wedding procession here collided with a tractor near Chandoli village, police said on Tuesday.

Two children who were injured in the accident late Monday night are in critical condition, they said.

According to police, the van with ten people on board collided head-on with a tractor-trolley on the Zaidpur-Harakh road near Chandoli village. The accident happened while the van was returning to Karaundikala village in the Satrikh area from a wedding in Masauli, they said.

Nizamuddin (35), a resident of Karaundikala, died in the accident. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage by villagers and rushed to the district hospital, police said.

Zaidpur Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Singh said the condition of the two injured children is stated to be critical.

The tractor driver fled the scene following the accident and efforts are underway to trace him, police added.

