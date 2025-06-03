Left Menu

UPDATE 1-BOJ's Ueda says economy can withstand hit from US tariffs

Uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and the range of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration could hurt Japan's exports, prod firms to delay capital expenditure plans, and discourage them from raising wages, Ueda said. While an agreement between the U.S. and China to scale back reciprocal tariff rates is perceived by markets as a positive development, uncertainty over the outlook remains high, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:30 IST
UPDATE 1-BOJ's Ueda says economy can withstand hit from US tariffs

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the country's economy can withstand the hit from U.S. tariffs and sustain a cycle of rising inflation accompanied by wage growth, signalling the bank's readiness to raise interest rates further. Uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and the range of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration could hurt Japan's exports, prod firms to delay capital expenditure plans, and discourage them from raising wages, Ueda said.

While an agreement between the U.S. and China to scale back reciprocal tariff rates is perceived by markets as a positive development, uncertainty over the outlook remains high, he said. "Recent tariff policies will exert downward pressure on Japan's economy through several different channels," Ueda said in a speech.

"That said, we expect that Japan's economy can withstand such downward pressure" as historically high corporate profits serve as a buffer, he said. He also said Japan's tight labour market means the economy will likely sustain a trend in which wages and prices rise in tandem - a key prerequisite for further rate hikes.

While underlying consumer inflation will stagnate temporarily, there is no change to the BOJ's view that it will gradually rise toward its 2% target, Ueda said. "Although developments in trade policies since early spring have had a larger impact on Japan's economy than we had expected, progress towards achieving our price target continues to gain momentum," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025