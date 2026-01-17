U.S. Troops Withdraw from Iraq's Ain al-Asad Airbase

In a pivotal development, U.S. forces have officially pulled out from Iraq's Ain al-Asad Airbase, transferring full control to the Iraqi army, as the Iraqi defense ministry announced on Saturday.

This withdrawal comes after a 2024 accord between Washington and Baghdad that aimed to redefine their military collaboration from a coalition-focused approach to a bilateral security partnership. The airbase has been a critical site, with a history of being targeted by Iran-backed armed groups, especially in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. operation that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

An Iraqi army colonel corroborated the recent exit, noting that a few U.S. soldiers remain due to logistical challenges. While details remain scarce, plans indicate a phased departure of troops, with the main contingent expected to leave by September 2025 and the complete withdrawal by the end of 2026.

