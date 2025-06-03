Indian FMCG Sector: Weathering Unseasonal Challenges with Rural Resilience

The Indian Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is navigating turbulent waters amid unseasonal rains that have dampened the sales of summer-centric products. Despite these challenges, rural markets have surpassed urban counterparts for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to Anand Rathi Research.

The report highlights a significant decline in demand for products such as soft drinks and skincare items, typically reliant on seasonal upticks. Nevertheless, the negative impact is expected to be contained. FMCG companies remain hopeful for a rebound in demand, particularly if a normal monsoon season ensues, augmenting rural market strength.

Rural areas have consistently outperformed urban regions, with an impressive volume growth rate of 8.4%, almost four times that of urban areas. This performance is projected to continue, especially given the anticipated normal monsoon, crucial for agricultural yields and rural incomes. While urban demand remains subdued, a gradual recovery is expected to aid sector growth. Adaptations to shifting consumer behaviors, including the rise of e-commerce and quick commerce, also play a critical role in sustaining FMCG sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)