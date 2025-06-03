Cricket Icon Kapil Dev Launches SoBo Mumbai Falcons into T20 League

In a high-profile event in New Delhi, cricket legend Kapil Dev unveiled the official jersey of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, marking their inaugural foray into the T20 Mumbai League 2025. The celebrated cricketer has joined the franchise as a brand ambassador, promising to bring his unparalleled expertise to the team.

The SoBo Mumbai Falcons, owned by Ameet Gadhoke and Pratik Thakur, have successfully transitioned from a motorsports powerhouse to cricket, thanks to their previous accomplishments as Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited over six years. Kapil Dev expressed his enthusiasm about the new journey, highlighting Mumbai's core role in Indian cricket and committing to mentor young talents.

The team boasts a mix of promising cricket players, notably including Icon Player and Captain Shreyas Iyer. The squad aspires to maintain their motorsport legacy with resilience in cricket, reflecting the spirit of Mumbai under the esteemed guidance of Kapil Dev. The launch event, organized by Effectstech, set the stage for the team's ambitious debut in the T20 Mumbai League 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)