Green Light for Kerala's Sabari Rail Project: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy

The long-delayed Sabari railway project in Kerala has received approval, allowing the construction of a rail line from Angamaly to Sabarimala foothills. Initiated in the 1997-98 budget, the 111.48 km line will enhance connectivity and economic growth in several districts while benefiting pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:41 IST
Green Light for Kerala's Sabari Rail Project: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
The Centre has finally approved the long-delayed Sabari railway project in Kerala, as announced by Minister V Abdurahiman on Tuesday. This decision facilitates the construction of a rail line connecting Angamaly with the foothills of Sabarimala, a significant move for both connectivity and pilgrimage traffic.

The decision was taken following a crucial meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. An expert team from the Centre is set to arrive in Kerala promptly to initiate land acquisition, scheduled to commence in July.

The proposed railway line spans 111.48 km between Angamaly and Erumeli, first included in the 1997-98 railway budget. This infrastructure development promises to spur economic growth across Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts, marking the first railway connection for Idukki district.

