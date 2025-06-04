Mumbai's Iconic Street Food Brand Set for Major Expansion

Mumbai Pav Co., a burgeoning quick-service restaurant brand renowned for its modern take on Mumbai's street food, has secured pre-seed funding led by Campus Fund. The investment aims to accelerate the brand's expansion throughout India, focusing on kitchen innovation and delivering hygienic, iconic Mumbai street food through a multifaceted approach.

Founded by Tanay Agarwal and Jash Arora, the duo brings a wealth of experience in food service and culinary arts, aiming to bring street authenticity blended with modern QSR standards. Their shared passion for Indian cuisine ignites a venture that seeks to span metros and Tier-2 cities across the country.

With successful operations in Bangalore witnessing 60,000+ orders and a stellar customer repeat rate, Mumbai Pav Co. is poised to establish 15+ new outlets and explore new market avenues. The brand plans to echo India's unique street food culture onto the global stage, backed by committed investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)