Mumbai's Iconic Street Food Brand Set for Major Expansion

Mumbai Pav Co., a modern quick-service restaurant brand, raises pre-seed funding to expand its iconic Mumbai street food across India. Co-founded by Tanay Agarwal and Jash Arora, the brand aims to elevate street food into a culturally iconic QSR brand, fulfilling over 60,000 orders since its Bangalore launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:54 IST
Mumbai Pav Co., a burgeoning quick-service restaurant brand renowned for its modern take on Mumbai's street food, has secured pre-seed funding led by Campus Fund. The investment aims to accelerate the brand's expansion throughout India, focusing on kitchen innovation and delivering hygienic, iconic Mumbai street food through a multifaceted approach.

Founded by Tanay Agarwal and Jash Arora, the duo brings a wealth of experience in food service and culinary arts, aiming to bring street authenticity blended with modern QSR standards. Their shared passion for Indian cuisine ignites a venture that seeks to span metros and Tier-2 cities across the country.

With successful operations in Bangalore witnessing 60,000+ orders and a stellar customer repeat rate, Mumbai Pav Co. is poised to establish 15+ new outlets and explore new market avenues. The brand plans to echo India's unique street food culture onto the global stage, backed by committed investors.

