Hezbollah's Unexpected Move: A Nation Divided

Hezbollah's sudden decision to support Iran in the Middle East conflict has created a deep rift with its primary political partner in Lebanon, leaving the organization isolated as Lebanon faces another potential crisis with Israel.

The unexpected offensive against Israel, which reportedly took even Hezbollah's top officials by surprise, has intensified existing divisions in Lebanon concerning Hezbollah's role as an armed entity. The group's actions have once again positioned Lebanon on the brink of conflict due to its controversial relationship with Israel.

This move has not only caused tension with key figures like Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri but also led to criticism from its Shi'ite base, who feel that national interests are being overshadowed by foreign alliances. Internal disagreements within Hezbollah's leadership have further compounded the situation, creating uncertainty about the group's future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)