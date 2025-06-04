Kashmir's Rail Dream: From Royal Vision to Reality
The century-old vision of constructing a railway through the challenging terrains of the Shivalik and Pir Panjal mountain ranges to Kashmir is becoming a reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a Vande Bharat train. The project also includes the inauguration of the world's highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab bridge.
- Country:
- India
A century-old vision is set to become reality as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a Vande Bharat train to the Kashmir Valley. The ambitious project, stretching through the Shivalik and Pir Panjal mountain ranges, was originally proposed in the 19th century by Dogra maharajas.
The Chenab bridge, another gem of the project, will be inaugurated as the world's highest railway arch bridge. The multi-phased completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line and its strategic importance marked it a national project in 2002.
After overcoming several delays due to difficult terrain and increased costs, the completion of 272 km of railway benefits local communities, transforming lives in remote villages with new infrastructure and economic opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
