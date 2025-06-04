Kashmir's Rail Dream: From Royal Vision to Reality

A century-old vision is set to become reality as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a Vande Bharat train to the Kashmir Valley. The ambitious project, stretching through the Shivalik and Pir Panjal mountain ranges, was originally proposed in the 19th century by Dogra maharajas.

The Chenab bridge, another gem of the project, will be inaugurated as the world's highest railway arch bridge. The multi-phased completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line and its strategic importance marked it a national project in 2002.

After overcoming several delays due to difficult terrain and increased costs, the completion of 272 km of railway benefits local communities, transforming lives in remote villages with new infrastructure and economic opportunities.

