Tragic Incident on Vande Bharat Express

A 57-year-old passenger, H Bhowmik, fell ill on the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express and died after being rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Rail officials and personnel were involved in the emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:28 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express as a passenger succumbed to illness during the journey. The 57-year-old male, H Bhowmik, fell ill around 12.30 pm, prompting an urgent response from the train's team.

The passenger was swiftly evacuated from the train at Bhubaneswar railway station and transported to a nearby private hospital via ambulance, supported by Railway Protection Force personnel.

Despite these efforts, the individual was declared dead upon arrival, and the body has been transferred for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

