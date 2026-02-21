NIA Court Denies Bail to PFI Education Wing Leader Amidst Terror Allegations

The NIA court has dismissed the bail plea of Ashraf Moulavi, the national in-charge of the PFI's education wing, amidst allegations of terrorism and anti-national activities. Judge MK Mohandas ruled against the appeal following the NIA's presentation of evidence, including organized armed training and ties to ISIS propaganda.

The court noted serious allegations, stating there was substantial evidence pointing to Ashraf's active involvement in the crimes charged, including conspiracy in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan. Protected witnesses and materials, like ISIS-related content and weapons, appeared in the NIA's submission.

Ashraf's defense cited his prolonged judicial custody and health issues, disputing the legality of the arrest and evidence acquisition. However, the court deemed the charges significant enough to merit a trial, confirming 56 arrests in the case, with 50 receiving bail to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)