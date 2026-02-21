Left Menu

NIA Court Denies Bail to PFI Education Wing Leader Amidst Terror Allegations

A court has denied bail to Ashraf Moulavi, the leader of the banned PFI's education wing. Ashraf is accused of organizing armed training and spreading ISIS ideology. The NIA presented evidence suggesting his involvement in anti-national activities. His defense argued against the arrest's legality and raised health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:25 IST
NIA Court Denies Bail to PFI Education Wing Leader Amidst Terror Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA court has dismissed the bail plea of Ashraf Moulavi, the national in-charge of the PFI's education wing, amidst allegations of terrorism and anti-national activities. Judge MK Mohandas ruled against the appeal following the NIA's presentation of evidence, including organized armed training and ties to ISIS propaganda.

The court noted serious allegations, stating there was substantial evidence pointing to Ashraf's active involvement in the crimes charged, including conspiracy in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan. Protected witnesses and materials, like ISIS-related content and weapons, appeared in the NIA's submission.

Ashraf's defense cited his prolonged judicial custody and health issues, disputing the legality of the arrest and evidence acquisition. However, the court deemed the charges significant enough to merit a trial, confirming 56 arrests in the case, with 50 receiving bail to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
2
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India
4
Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026