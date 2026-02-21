BJP workers show black flags to Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai; they call it response to Youth Congress protest at AI Summit.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
