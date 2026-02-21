Left Menu

Neal Katyal: Defender of Constitutional Integrity

Neal Katyal, an Indian-origin lawyer, successfully argued against President Trump's global tariffs in the US Supreme Court. Representing small businesses, Katyal emphasized the importance of constitutional checks on presidential power. His victory underscores the enduring strength of the American legal system in upholding fundamental values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:23 IST
An Indian-origin lawyer, Neal Katyal, played a pivotal role in convincing the US Supreme Court to strike down former President Donald Trump's global tariffs. Katyal, previously the Acting Solicitor General of the US, successfully argued on behalf of small businesses, marking a significant judicial triumph.

Katyal praised the American justice system, highlighting its ability to self-correct and hold even the most powerful accountable. The landmark case reinforces the separation of powers, emphasizing that while presidents wield significant influence, the Constitution remains supreme.

In reflecting on his win, Katyal honored his immigrant roots and credited key support from the Liberty Justice Centre. His legal career, adorned with prestigious roles and accolades, epitomizes commitment to justice and constitutional fidelity.

