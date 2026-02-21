Rajasthan Scorches: Rising Temperatures Sweep Across the State
Day temperatures in Rajasthan are rising, with Barmer recording a minimum of 33.4°C. Dry weather persisted across the state over the last 24 hours, with the Meteorological Centre predicting a continuation of these conditions. Fatehpur recorded the coolest minimum temperature at 9.4°C.
- Country:
- India
Temperatures have started to climb in Rajasthan, according to data from the Meteorological Centre released on Saturday. The Jaipur Met office reported dry weather prevailing throughout the state over the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am.
Barmer stood out with a minimum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, leading other areas such as Phalodi, Jalore, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer, recording minimums above 30 degrees Celsius. Conversely, Fatehpur in the Sikar district posted the lowest minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius.
The state's weather department forecasts continued dry weather for the coming days, suggesting a sun-drenched outlook for Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spectacular Aerial Showcase Over Jaipur's Jal Mahal
Winged Warriors: Mesmerizing Aerial Show Over Jaipur
Spectacular Aerial Show to Dazzle Jaipur Skies
Bribery Scandal Exposed at Jaipur Municipal Corporation
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Launch ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’, AI Digital Companion for Farmers, in Jaipur