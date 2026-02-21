Rajasthan Scorches: Rising Temperatures Sweep Across the State

Temperatures have started to climb in Rajasthan, according to data from the Meteorological Centre released on Saturday. The Jaipur Met office reported dry weather prevailing throughout the state over the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am.

Barmer stood out with a minimum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, leading other areas such as Phalodi, Jalore, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer, recording minimums above 30 degrees Celsius. Conversely, Fatehpur in the Sikar district posted the lowest minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The state's weather department forecasts continued dry weather for the coming days, suggesting a sun-drenched outlook for Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)