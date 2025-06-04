Left Menu

Inferno at Sea: The EV Blaze on Morning Midas

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric ones, caught fire near Alaska. The crew safely evacuated, and U.S. Coast Guard assisted. Investigations are underway as the incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in shipping, with the fire risk on large vessels remaining significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blaze erupted on a cargo ship transporting approximately 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric cars, off Alaska's coast, prompting the crew to evacuate. The ship's operator, Zodiac Maritime, announced on Wednesday that the vessel's crew abandoned the ship after failing to control the fire.

Utilizing lifeboats, all 22 crew members were safely transferred to a nearby merchant vessel in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard. The cargo ship, identified as Morning Midas, was situated 300 miles southwest of Adak, according to the Coast Guard's social media updates.

The source of the smoke originated from a deck loaded with electric vehicles, though the specific brands remain unidentified. As efforts to manage the situation continue, this incident underscores persistent challenges and safety concerns faced by marine insurers regarding fires on large vessels, Allianz Commercial notes in its recent report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

