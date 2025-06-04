India and Italy Forge Strategic Economic Alliances: Commerce Minister Goyal Leads Talks

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, in a bid to deepen economic relations following recent discussions in France. This visit features the 22nd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), co-chaired with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

This diplomatic engagement marks a pivotal moment in India-Italy bilateral relations, aligned with the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-2029. Established after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, this plan focuses on ten thematic pillars, with economic collaboration being paramount.

The JCEC session in Rome offers both nations a platform to review progress and explore new collaborative opportunities in critical areas like Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalization, energy transition, and sustainable mobility. According to a Commerce Ministry release, these discussions are set to enhance bilateral economic connectivity and foster strategic industrial partnerships.

