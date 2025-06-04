India and Italy Forge Strategic Economic Alliances: Commerce Minister Goyal Leads Talks
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's Italy visit emphasizes strengthening economic ties, following his engagements in France. Co-chairing the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation session, Goyal aims to expand collaborations in high-impact sectors and lead discussions at the India-Italy Growth Forum to boost bilateral trade and sustainable initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, in a bid to deepen economic relations following recent discussions in France. This visit features the 22nd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), co-chaired with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
This diplomatic engagement marks a pivotal moment in India-Italy bilateral relations, aligned with the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-2029. Established after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, this plan focuses on ten thematic pillars, with economic collaboration being paramount.
The JCEC session in Rome offers both nations a platform to review progress and explore new collaborative opportunities in critical areas like Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalization, energy transition, and sustainable mobility. According to a Commerce Ministry release, these discussions are set to enhance bilateral economic connectivity and foster strategic industrial partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan Reiterates Tariff Elimination Demand in U.S. Trade Talks
Global Markets Stumble Amid U.S. Credit Concerns and Trade Stalemate
Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks
Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs in Ongoing Trade Talks
India-US Set to Break New Ground: Bilateral Trade Talks Speed Up