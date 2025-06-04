Left Menu

India and Italy Forge Strategic Economic Alliances: Commerce Minister Goyal Leads Talks

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's Italy visit emphasizes strengthening economic ties, following his engagements in France. Co-chairing the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation session, Goyal aims to expand collaborations in high-impact sectors and lead discussions at the India-Italy Growth Forum to boost bilateral trade and sustainable initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:41 IST
India and Italy Forge Strategic Economic Alliances: Commerce Minister Goyal Leads Talks
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, in a bid to deepen economic relations following recent discussions in France. This visit features the 22nd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), co-chaired with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

This diplomatic engagement marks a pivotal moment in India-Italy bilateral relations, aligned with the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-2029. Established after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, this plan focuses on ten thematic pillars, with economic collaboration being paramount.

The JCEC session in Rome offers both nations a platform to review progress and explore new collaborative opportunities in critical areas like Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalization, energy transition, and sustainable mobility. According to a Commerce Ministry release, these discussions are set to enhance bilateral economic connectivity and foster strategic industrial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025