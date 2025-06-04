Left Menu

Amul Expands Horizons: Launches Milk in Spain with COVAP Partnership

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) has partnered with Spanish cooperative COVAP to launch Amul Milk in Spain and the European Union. Initially available in major Spanish cities, the collaboration aims to expand Amul's presence in Europe, with plans for further product launches in additional countries.

  • Country:
  • India

Amul has set its sights on European expansion with a strategic partnership with Spain's Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP). This collaboration marks the entry of Amul Milk into the Spanish and European markets.

Initially, Amul Milk will grace supermarket shelves in Madrid and Barcelona, with further plans to reach cities like Malaga, Valencia, and beyond, including Lisbon in Portugal. Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta emphasized that this marks the first European launch of Amul fresh milk.

The partnership promises mutual benefits, combining COVAP's local expertise with Amul's global dairy reputation. COVAP President Ricardo Delgado Vizcaíno welcomed the collaboration, foreseeing growth in the Amul brand within Spain and beyond.

