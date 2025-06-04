Classic Legends Accelerates Expansion with E-Bikes and Global Reach

Classic Legends, renowned for its motorcycle brands such as Jawa Yezdi, is set to bolster its domestic dealer network and tap into select international markets.

The company has disclosed plans to introduce e-bikes primarily to global audiences, contingent on the evolution of charging infrastructure locally, as stated by co-founder Anupam Thareja.

With declining annual sales, the firm aims for aggressive expansion, increasing its touchpoints from 300 to 500 by the festive season, while preparing to establish a presence in seven countries, including key markets like the UK and the USA.

