Delhi-NCR Mandates Electric Vehicles for Commercial Fleets by 2026

The transition to greener transportation is set to accelerate in Delhi-NCR with new directives mandating only electric or CNG vehicles for commercial fleets by 2026. The decision targets cab aggregators, delivery companies, and e-commerce firms as significant contributors to regional pollution.

As outlined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the updated regulations will apply to light commercial and goods vehicles, along with delivery two-wheelers. These vehicular categories reportedly have a substantial impact on air pollution due to their high operational time and maintenance issues.

The Delhi government has introduced the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, for monitoring and regulation purposes, with calls for neighboring states Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement similar policies.

