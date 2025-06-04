Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Mandates Electric Vehicles for Commercial Fleets by 2026

From January 1, 2026, cab aggregators, delivery companies, and e-commerce firms in Delhi-NCR must switch to electric or CNG vehicles. This move, driven by the Commission for Air Quality Management, aims to combat pollution from commercial transport, especially in high vehicle density areas like Gurugram and Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:36 IST
Delhi-NCR Mandates Electric Vehicles for Commercial Fleets by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The transition to greener transportation is set to accelerate in Delhi-NCR with new directives mandating only electric or CNG vehicles for commercial fleets by 2026. The decision targets cab aggregators, delivery companies, and e-commerce firms as significant contributors to regional pollution.

As outlined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the updated regulations will apply to light commercial and goods vehicles, along with delivery two-wheelers. These vehicular categories reportedly have a substantial impact on air pollution due to their high operational time and maintenance issues.

The Delhi government has introduced the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, for monitoring and regulation purposes, with calls for neighboring states Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement similar policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025