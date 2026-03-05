Left Menu

Inferno in Rithala: 50 Shanties Ablaze in Early Morning Fire

A significant fire erupted in Delhi's Rithala, decimating over 50 shanties early Thursday. Delhi Fire Services responded with 16 engines, controlling the flames by morning. No casualties reported, but a girl is missing. Investigation into the fire's origin is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a cluster of shanties in Delhi's Rithala area early on Thursday, destroying more than 50 huts. According to an official report from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), 16 fire engines were mobilized to combat the rapidly spreading flames.

Thankfully, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, though concern remains as a girl was declared missing following the incident. Rescue and search operations are actively underway to locate her. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as investigations continue.

The blaze was first reported to DFS at approximately 4:15 am. Swift response teams arrived promptly, conducting firefighting efforts that prevented further spread, bringing it under control by 6:30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

