Inferno in Rithala: 50 Shanties Ablaze in Early Morning Fire

A devastating fire engulfed a cluster of shanties in Delhi's Rithala area early on Thursday, destroying more than 50 huts. According to an official report from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), 16 fire engines were mobilized to combat the rapidly spreading flames.

Thankfully, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, though concern remains as a girl was declared missing following the incident. Rescue and search operations are actively underway to locate her. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as investigations continue.

The blaze was first reported to DFS at approximately 4:15 am. Swift response teams arrived promptly, conducting firefighting efforts that prevented further spread, bringing it under control by 6:30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)